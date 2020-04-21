HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect being pursued by Hapeville Police shot at officers Tuesday.
The suspect was allegedly in a stolen vehicle that police were keeping an eye out for. Officers Walsh, Colleran and Sengsavath happened to be the ones who caught wind of the suspect.
While in pursuit, the suspect opened fire at Hapeville Officer Walsh. Just as the chase entered East Point jurisdiction the suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.
