DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A suspect is dead after being shot by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress at Redline Performance Group in Douglasville. The caller said there was forced entry into the business and gave a description of the suspect they saw break in.
When deputies arrived, they say they found the suspect running from the scene. Police say when the deputies approached the suspect, "he made an assault upon the officers with a weapon."
It's then, police say, the suspect was shot and killed by a deputy.
Sheriff Tim Pounds reviewed the incident and says he stands behind his deputy’s actions.
The GBI has been called to investigate the matter.
