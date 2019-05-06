OAKWOOD, Ga (CBS46) -- A burglar smashed his way into a cell phone store in Oakwood, and the damage he did getting in cost the store more than the value of the goods he made off with.
Police say the suspect used a hammer to break the glass in the front door of the AT&T store on Wider Highway. It happened around 1:30 in the morning on April 26.
Once inside, he took cell phone chargers, cases, speakers, and other accessories. But no phones.
In all, he got less than $200 worth of stuff. The damage to the door was about $900.
Oakwood Police released surveillance pictures. You can see he covered the bottom of his face, but not his eyes.
They've also partnered with CrimeStoppers of Greater Atlanta. There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.