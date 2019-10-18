Young Road/ Covington Hwy accident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A five car accident disrupted the flow of traffic Friday afternoon at the intersection of Covington Road and South Hairston Road.

At least one of the vehicles involved is that of a DeKalb County police cruiser.

Several injuries have been reported. 

The multiple car accident is believed to be connected to a police pursuit near Glenwood Road at northbound I-285.

There may also be a third location involving vehicle wreckage. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.