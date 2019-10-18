DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A five car accident disrupted the flow of traffic Friday afternoon at the intersection of Covington Road and South Hairston Road.
At least one of the vehicles involved is that of a DeKalb County police cruiser.
Several injuries have been reported.
DeKalb Cty PD are on the scene of an officer-involved accident near Covington & Young Rd. A PIO will be on scene #DJPD— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 18, 2019
The multiple car accident is believed to be connected to a police pursuit near Glenwood Road at northbound I-285.
There may also be a third location involving vehicle wreckage.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.