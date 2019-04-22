DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing several shots at a DeKalb County Police officer responding to a domestic dispute early Monday morning.
According to DeKalb County Police, the incident took place at the Wesley Club Apartments on Wesley Club Drive in Decatur. The area is off Wesley Chapel Road, just south of the I-20 interchange.
Police say the officer responded to domestic dispute complaint and when they arrived, several shots were fired. The officer did not return fire.
Other officers were called to the scene and a perimeter has been established.
There are no reports of injuries.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
