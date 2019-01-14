Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for suspects after a man was found fatally shot in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Northside Drive near North Avenue in Atlanta.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police don't have any suspects in custody.
No word on a motive.
