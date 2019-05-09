DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Police in DeKalb County are asking for the community's help in solving a murder case.
It all comes after a man was found dead at the Trinity Walk Apartments in downtown Decatur. The complex is located across the street from the Decatur Police Department.
The victim was later identified as 31 year-old Keonte Metts.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Decatur Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
