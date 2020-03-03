DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly opened fire inside a Douglas County Best Buy location.
The shooting happened Monday at the Best Buy on on Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville.
No one was injured.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
