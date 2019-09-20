STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man at a Stone Mountain gas station late Thursday night.
The shooting happened at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Redan and Hairston roads in Stone Mountain.
Police say the shooting was a result of some kind of argument between the two men.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.