BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bartow County police need the public’s help in locating a man who is allegedly involved in a burglary case.
After a thorough investigation, authorities believe the unknown man who was spotted shopping at a Walmart in Rome is the person of interest.
Authorities said, a firearm and a debit card were stolen during the burglary, and after further investigation, officials found out that the card was later used at Walmart by the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6030.
