DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for the driver accused in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a DeKalb County man.
DeKalb Police are searching for the driver who struck Billydee Williams on February 14, as he was walking along Rock Chapel Road.
The suspect was last seen in a black and white flannel top and dark pants.
If you have any information, please call DeKalb Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.