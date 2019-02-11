ATHENS, GA (CBS46) A child under the age of two was kidnapped on Sunday when a suspect jumped in the mother's vehicle and took off from in front of a residence.
The mother, age 22, says the vehicle was taken from her driveway on Windy Hill Place just after 7 p.m. Her 11-month-old daughter was strapped in her car seat inside the vehicle.
Responding officers notified local authorities of the missing 2001 Ford Taurus, which was located in a shopping center parking lot in the 1700 block of Epps Bridge Road in Oconee County.
The baby did not appear to be harmed.
Investigators do not have a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 706-613-3330.
