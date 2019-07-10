LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in two separate theft cases in Gwinnett.
According to police, on June 18 the suspect broke into lockers at two separate gyms and stole several credit cards.
The two gyms that were affected by the theft were LA Fitness and Gold’s gym both located in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
The suspect checked into the gyms under the alias name “Shawn Pitt.” He then entered the locker rooms and was able to defect the locks without showing any forced signs of entry.
He then stole several credit cards from both gyms and later purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards with the stolen credit cards.
Police say the suspect later used the gift cards in North Carolina and they believe the suspect either lives there or has ties there.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and black shorts.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.