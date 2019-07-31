ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Caught in the act.
Atlanta police are looking for a crawling criminal, accused of stealing loads of cash from a restaurant safe.
Police said he stole four bags of cash from Bazati restaurant.
Manager, Megan Carty said at least $3,000 was taken.
“It was very scary,” said Carty “I was uncomfortable to watch especially for managers and employers who are in there every day.”
She said the burglar was in the restaurant’s office for less than two minutes.
“Definitely a fear factor for staff, we’ve had to do a lot of precautions to ensure staff feel safe at work,” said Carty.
CBS46 was the first to get the video of this bizarre burglary.
You see a man dressed in a hooded sweatshirt open the door, he then pops his head out and quickly looks around. The next time you see him, he’s on the floor.
The soon-to-be criminal then starts crawling, which leads to him getting up and walking towards the camera holding a shirt over his face. But then the shirt comes down and you get a clear shot of him up close.
If you recognize the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
