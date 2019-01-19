BUCKHEAD, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating after a BMW was stolen from a QuikTrip Friday evening.
Police say the victim was at the QuikTrip in the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard when someone entered his vehicle and took off. At some point the victim fired multiple shots at the male suspect.
It is not known if the suspect was struck. The investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.