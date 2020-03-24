ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to track down several males who tried to allegedly run over a police officer during an officer involved shooting.
According to Atlanta police, the incident happened on Monday around 5:00 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to a report of people breaking into vehicles at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments located at 600 Martin Street in southeast Atlanta, according to a police spokesperson.
When officers arrived, the people matching the vehicle break-in suspects description were inside of a vehicle that police believed was involved in a pedestrian robbery that occurred in the area.
Moment later, officers approached the vehicle and the vehicle sped toward officers and at least one officer fired her weapon at the vehicle, police said.
Approximately three to four suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.
According to a police spokesperson, “during the follow up to the initial incident investigators learned that the vehicle the suspects crashed had been stolen in Clayton County and was reportedly involved in several other crimes overnight. Investigators have also discovered a handgun and other evidence inside the vehicle which does link it to additional crimes in the area.”
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is handling the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.