ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a father at knife-point.
CBS46 spoke to the man who was kidnapped, Bill, who preferred not to show his face or have his last name used was still shaken from having his life threatened.
“Yeah I was fearful for my life certainly for the first 10-15 minutes,” said Bill.
The kidnapper entered the residence on Elkmont Drive around 11 a.m. He then drank some orange juice, stole $20, picked up a butchers knife and forced the father to drive him around the city.
“He said you’re gonna be famous and be on the news,” said Bill.
In what was a bizarre kidnapping, the suspect then picked up female passengers.
“[He] Started talking to this one woman on the side of the road and she got in the car, I don’t know if they knew each other or not.”
The first lady exited the car before another female was picked -up.
Bill said money was exchanged and he thinks prostitution may have been the reason.
It was almost an hour before his kidnapper let him go. Bill drove for a few minutes before emotions came over him.
“I suddenly sort of just had a break down, just teared up.”
Bill says he feels lucky to have made it out alive.
“I think if I had made him mad or not done something he wanted me to do, he would have easily you know stabbed me or done something to me.”
The kidnapper is also wanted for a string of burglaries that happened the same day, all in the same area.
