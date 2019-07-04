ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect who may be connected to a business robbery in Southeast Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police, a male suspect entered a business on Industrial Boulevard around 7 p.m. to discuss the purchase of carpet. When the employee and the suspect walked into the office, the suspect pulled out a gun, tied up the employee and robbed the business.
Police now hope the public can assist in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tips can be anonymously submitted by clicking here.
