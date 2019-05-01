ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Cameras and iPads were stolen from Centennial Place Elementary last month and now Atlanta Police want your help identifying the suspect.
The alleged robbery took place on April 20th around 6:38 p.m. Surveillance footage showed the suspect near classrooms.
He is described as black and was seen wearing a grey jacket, blue pants and a camouflage hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
