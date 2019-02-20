ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Could Atlanta Police be looking for a suspect connected to thefts across the city? Investigators think that may be the case after video surveillance footage shows a man committing credit card fraud.
Police say the unidentified suspect is seen using a victim's credit cards at locations between Midtown and Glenwood Park.
Locations where the suspect allegedly committed credit card fraud include:
- Feb. 14 - 935 Marietta St. SW
- Feb. 16 - 450 16th St. NW
- Feb. 16 - 860 Glenwood Ave. SE
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to notify police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.