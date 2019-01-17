Norcross, GA (CBS46) A suspect accused in the burglary of a Gwinnett County restaurant has been identified and police are still trying to determine the identity of a second suspect.
The burglary took place during the early morning hours of January 6 at the 'I Luv Pho' restaurant, located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross.
Police say the two suspects broke into the restaurant by smashing the glass on the front door. Once inside, the suspects stole a safe and loaded it into a red, older-model Toyota Yaris with a Washington state license tag with the plate number ALA0652. Police also say there is a Mickey Mouse decal in the back window of the vehicle.
One suspect has been identified as 33 year-old Brice Hayes of Lilburn. The other suspect has yet to be identified.
He's described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties and was seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black shoes, a white surgical mask and a headlamp.
Hayes is facing charges of burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
