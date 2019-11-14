ROCKDALE, Ga. (CBS46 )-- A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information to leading the the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing a business in Conyers.
Police say on Nov. 9, a black male suspect burglarized Help a Child Smile in the 1800 block of Overlake Drive. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information by calling 404-577-8477, or clicking here.
