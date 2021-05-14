MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CBS46) -- A fugitive wanted in the murder of a Yale college student, who was last seen in the metro Atlanta area, was arrested in Montgomery Friday by U.S. Marshals.
Qinxuan Pan was the subject of a nationwide manhunt following the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang. There was a $10,000 reward for information leading to his direct location.
Pan was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth. According to family, he was carrying a black backp0ack and acting strange.
Pan is charged with felony murder.
