ATLANTA (CBS46) – As the Clark Atlanta University community comes together Sunday night to honor the life of Alexis Crawford, new details are coming out of the investigation into her murder.
Just days after Crawford’s body was found in a DeKalb County park, Reverend Markel Hutchins told CBS46 News that Alexis’ roommate, Jordyn Jones, was communicating with the Crawford family during the search. Jones was also sharing information on social media asking for help to find Crawford.
However, Jones allegedly knew what happened to Crawford the entire time. Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, both are charged with malice murder for Alexis’ death on Halloween. According to medical examiners, the cause of Crawford's death was due to asphyxiation.
Brantley has a checkered past dating back to 2015 with charges ranging from robbery, family violence, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery and theft by taking. He was recently arrested and booked into Smyrna Jail on February 1, 2019 where he spent two weeks for a family violence incident.
Police laid out a timeline of events that started on October 27th with an alleged sexual assault. Alexis told police Brantley had kissed and touched her against her will. Crawford would go missing just a few days after the alleged sexual assault.
As the case against Brantley and Jones begins, the mourning for Crawford continues both on and off the campus of Clark Atlanta University. A candlelight vigil was planned for Sunday night in the president’s lot on campus.
The funeral for Alexis Crawford is planned for Saturday, November 16th at Hill Chapel Baptist Church located at 1692 W. Hancock Avenue, Athens, GA 30606. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
