FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46)- The man accused of running over a Fairburn Police officer with his vehicle is now in custody.
Taurean McShan, 33, was located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Body cam footage showed the moments when police tried to apprehend McShan. Police were patrolling area hotels during Super Bowl weekend when they spotted McShan asleep behind the wheel. Officers told CBS46 they smelled marijuana and alcohol when they approached the vehicle.
In the video, you can see McShan get out of the vehicle to talk to officers, but then he tries to get away. Seconds later, McShan drove off, running over officer Levar Sims in the abdomen.
Officer Sims underwent life-saving surgery after the incident and is still recovering from the hospital.
