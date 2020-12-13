Suspects connected to a Forest Park carjacking were arrested early Sunday morning by Brookhaven police officers.
Around 4 a.m. a Brookhaven police unit spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. When the driver refused to stop police used a vehicle tactical maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. The driver ran from the scene at North Druid Hills Road. Three passengers were taken into custody without incident. Despite search efforts by officers and K-9's, they were unable to locate the driver.
