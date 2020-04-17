ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Inside courtroom 1A at the Fulton County Courthouse, Magistrate Judge Debbie-Ann Rickman presided over first appearance cases before an empty gallery due to the threat of Covid-19.
On the calendar by way of Zoom technology, Ms. Seniqua Lunsford. She’s charged with aggravated assault, hijacking a CBS46 news van and kidnapping reporter Iyani Hughes.
An Atlanta woman facing a slew of charges including kidnapping for her alleged involvement in the carjacking of a CBS46 news reporter has a scheduled first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Soon after signing off from a live report Tuesday morning, Hughes encountered the unthinkable.
She had just gotten into the back of the news van when Lunsford jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off.
Veteran news anchor Karyn Greer was anchoring the morning broadcast and could hear the incident unfolding in her earpiece.
“I could hear in my ear because they realized in master control that something was going on so they were rolling on it and I could hear her scream and I could hear Jeff our photographer yelling somebody just drove off in our car,” Greer said.
Atlanta police chased the news van from Atlantic Station to Peachtree Circle where the car jumped a curb and crashed into a small tree.
“I didn’t know what was going on and then I get wind that she’s in the car and she has been kidnapped,” Greer said.
ATLANTA (CBS46) – CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes was inside a station vehicle that was stolen e…
Lunsford is also charged with reckless conduct, possession of amphetamine and simple battery.
Back in the courtroom, Judge Rickman denied bond for Lunsford due to the nature of the charges.
Seniqua Lunsford will be assigned a second court appearance in the coming days. As for Iyani Hughes and photographer Jeff Moore, they are recovering at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.