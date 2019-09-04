ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With less than 24 hours before the start of the school year, students on the campus of Clark Atlanta University were scrambling to safety as shots rang out on Aug. 20.

It was around 10:30 p.m. when students from Clark, Spelman, and Morehouse Colleges were gathered for an unsanctioned block party near the Woodruff Library to kick off the start of classes and bid their summer festivities adieu. It was supposed to be a night of fun, leisure, and celebration; instead, it was a night that ended in terror.

In total, four female students were shot, two from Spelman and two from Clark. None suffered life-threatening injuries, though their scars and memories will last a lifetime.

In the two weeks that have passed, Atlanta Police have canvassed the area, and campus security stepped up patrols, all in an effort to catch two men identified as suspects in security footage that shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

Though the break police needed wouldn't come until September 4th when Isaiah Williams, the first suspect, was arrested.

Williams, who is not a student at any of the schools in the Atlanta University Center, turned himself in to Fulton County Jail. Warrants for his arrest had already been issued.

The 20-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal attempt to commit murder.

The second suspect remains at large.

Police believe the two suspects were aiming for one another. The investigation is ongoing.