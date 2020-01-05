DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is dead after a shooting in the 2800 block of Lynda Place Sunday night.
Police responded to a possible domestic dispute where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died en route to the hospital.
An investigator on the scene confirmed this is the first homicide of the year in DeKalb County.
Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.