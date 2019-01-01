Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) A woman has been arrested after she crashed into a police cruiser in Alpharetta early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of GA 400 near the Holcomb Bridge Road exit.
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says the vehicle had the emergency lights activated and was stopped on the highway when the woman slammed into the cruiser.
The officers were outside the vehicle assisting drivers through a crash scene. Luckily, no one was hurt.
The driver was taken into custody and is facing a number of driving-related charges, including driving under the influence.
