A Sandy Springs officer and K-9 are at home recovering after being struck by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.
The department says the officer and K-9 were in their patrol vehicle at a lane closure near Peachtree-Dunwoody Road when they were struck Sunday night. Police say the vehicle's emergency equipment was "activated and fully visible" when Apolinar Mondragon Lucas drove into the vehicle at a high rate of speed.
The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and a concussion. The K-9 was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a veterinarian before being released.
The patrol car sustained severe damage.
Lucas, 57, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, having a suspended vehicle registration, driving while unlicensed and move over law violation.
"This is yet another reminder of the seriousness and dangers of drunk driving and its implications. If you plan on drinking and need to get somewhere, please use services such as Uber, Lyft or call a friend. Doing these simple things can save a life, including your own. Lastly, every time there is an emergency vehicle (police, fire, ems, HERO unit) with its emergency equipment activated, it is the law to slow down and move over. In the event that you cannot move over due to heavy traffic, you must slow down and carefully pass the emergency vehicle," said the department in a Facebook post.
