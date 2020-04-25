ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrived on the scene in southeast Atlanta, finding one man dead and another injured, after what they believe to have been a suspected gun battle.
Early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police were dispatched to the Trestletree Village Apartments on Confederate Court after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officiers found an unresponsive man who appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds. The unresponsive male was pronounced dead on the scene and was found holding a handgun, police say.
Officiers also discovered another male victim who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound, he was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.
According to investigators, based on evidence gathered at the scene, this incident appeared to have been a gun battle between the two men.
The investigation continues; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
