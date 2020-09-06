WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An arrest has finally been made nearly three decades after a Walker County man was murdered at his Chickamauga residence.
On September 4, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 50-year-old Robert Allen Mowry. He is charged with malice murder for the death of James Richard Harris.
While leaving for work on the morning of Dec. 2 1994, Harris was murdered and robbed on his property located in the 1600 block of Boss Road. His body was found at the property's entrance gate.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says Harris worked for Miller Industries in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
For years the case remained unsolved, but in 2009 information submitted to Crime Stoppers lead the GBI to the suspected murder. Though the GBI, Walker County Sheriff's Office and Chattanooga Police Department pursued leads, there was not enough evidence to make an arrest.
But in 2020 that all changed. New evidence including surveillance and GBI interviews lead to a match in evidence from the crime scene. After 25 years of evading arrest, the 50-year-old was arrested in Nashville.
