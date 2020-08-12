DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fugitive wanted in connection to an August 6 fatal motel shooting has been captured after hiding out for nearly a week.
Ricky O'Neil Holmes, of Monroe, Georgia, is charged with murder following the death of his 38-year-old neighbor, LePaul Alexander Cheeks. Cheeks was fatally wounded at a motel on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Holmes, 32, is the suspected gunman.
Working with the U.S. Marshals, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol, DeKalb Sheriff’s investigators took Mr. Holmes into custody without incident Wednesday at a motel in Lithonia.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
