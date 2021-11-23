WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CBS46) – One person is in critical condition following a bank robbery in central Georgia and police are now searching for the suspected robber.
On Nov. 22, Warner Robbins police were called to investigate a home invasion incident on West Imperial Circle around 9:17 a.m. Police say, the armed suspect kicked down the victim’s door and made off with the victim’s silver Nissan Altima.
In a matter of minutes, police responded to the Robins Federal Union bank on Houston Road around 9:20 a.m. after reports of a robbery and shooting in the area. The suspected robber was described wearing the same outfit following the home invasion, authorities reported.
The bank robbery resulted in one person being shot. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health Navicent in critical condition.
Following the bank robbery, the suspect fled the scene in the stolen Nissan Altima. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Tyler DelGiorno and Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302–5380, FBI’s Macon Office or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
