COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A seven-month-long crime spree is finally coming to an end.
According to police the crawling burglar finally behind bars after burglarizing multiple Cobb County restaurants in the Kennesaw, Marietta, and Acworth areas.
“Glad they caught him… it was a sigh of relief,” said General Manager Guston’s Grille Robert Taylor.
Detectives say the suspect crawled into businesses overnight hoping not to set off any motion detectors getting cash or alcohol then crawling back through the window.
“We lock our back doors at night we do anything we can to keep the place safe,” explained Taylor. “We were in business five years this past May and I have never even come close to anything remotely like that happening so it was a bit of a surprise.”
According to Cobb County police surveillance of Aron Jermaine Major’s tag number helped investigators identify him and catch him at a traffic stop.
“Not only did we end up getting the burglar but we found enough evidence that connected him to several different burglaries,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department
Warrants indicate Majors all-black outfit linking him to over 14 crimes
“He was covered head to toe, gloves… I mean you saw the littlest strip …” Taylor described.
“What our detectives are doing right now... is continuing to communicate with those agencies and next week they’re going to meet with detectives from each of those agencies just to compare notes to see if their cases are actually involved with the same suspect,” said Sgt. Delk.
Taylor tells us this was just a reminder to many restaurants to always keep security as a top priority.
“Just help each other out if you see anything suspicious… we have emergency numbers on the wall … we use it quite frequently if we see anything out of the ordinary we’re not afraid to pick up the phone and just report it,” said Taylor.
According to Sgt. Delk, Major could potentially be linked to almost 50 robberies.
