ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday for two suspects accused in the death of a Clark-Atlanta university student.
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are both charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford, whose body was found in a Decatur park on November 8. Police believe she was strangled to death on October 31.
Documents obtained by CBS46 reveal disturbing details in the case.
The reports, from Fulton Superior Court, say Crawford was strangled to death after a fight with Jones. Brantley also got involved, according to the documents, choking Crawford with his hands, while Jones suffocated her with a trash bag.
Documents also reveal, the two put Crawford's body in a plastic box and moved her to a DeKalb County park where she was discarded.
Crawford and Jones had a contentious relationship leading up to the murder.
The week prior, Crawford filed a police report accusing Jones' boyfriend, Brantley, of sexually assaulting her.
The three had been drinking when Crawford told police that Brantley made unwanted advances, kissing and touching her. She says she blacked out and woke up unclothed and with torn underwear. She went to Grady Hospital to be examined for possible rape by Brantley, who told Jones that he did not assault Crawford.
While Jones does not have a previous criminal record in Georgia, her father told police that she is on probation for a DUI in Michigan.
Brantley has a criminal past dating back to 2015. He has faced charges in the past including: robbery, family violence, cruelty to children, hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, and theft by taking. His most recent arrest came in February of this year when he spent two weeks in jail for a family violence incident.
Jones and Brantley are expected to appear in court Thursday morning.
