Duluth, GA (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the community's help in locating two suspects accused of charging over $6,000 from a victim's credit card in late December.
According to a press release, one of the suspects was able to obtain credit cards by contacting the issuing company and using those cards to charge almost $3,700 from a Sam's Club location on Steve Reynolds Boulevard on December 28.
Later that day, a second purchase was made for over $2,500 at a Publix location on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
The first suspect is described as a black male between 25-20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas jumpsuit, black coat and black shoes.
The second suspect is also described as a black male between 25-30 years of age. He was wearing a black coat, dark-colored pants and gym shoes.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
