South Fulton, GA (CBS46) Police in South Fulton are looking for suspects accused of illegally dumping large amounts of trash in a wooded area of the city.
The suspects are accused of dumping the trash in an area off Oakley Road and Pinscher Street.
In photos posted to Facebook, you can see tires, mattresses, furniture and other clutter strewn about.
Police say it happened last month.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact South Fulton Police at 470-809-7326.
