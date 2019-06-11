ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have three people in custody after a SWAT team was called to a home in northeast Atlanta Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the home on the Lake Valley Road at around 4:15 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, the victim told officers that he was meeting a female associate at the home. At some point during the meeting, five armed men came out of a bedroom and assaulted the victim.
The suspects then forced him to drive them to South Fulton, where they left him and took off with the vehicle.
He was taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries.
investigators acquired a search warrant for the home and a SWAT team was called in to assist.
During the search, officers found marijuana and heroin inside. They were also able to arrest one of the suspects.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
