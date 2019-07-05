NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for two men accused of robbing and stabbing a jogger at a park in Gwinnett County on Tuesday.
According to Gwinnett Police, a jogger told officers he was robbed and stabbed by two men while he was jogging at Graves Park in unincorporated Norcross.
The victim told police the men stole his wallet and phone before stabbing him in the leg. The victim chased after the suspects but they got into a black passenger vehicle and took off from the Regal Vista Apartments in DeKalb County.
The suspects are described as Hispanic men with thin builds. One suspect had short curly hair while the other had long curly hair.
The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive his injuries.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
