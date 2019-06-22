ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two young men, not yet old enough to purchase alcohol, are facing multiple charges for their alleged involvement in overnight robberies in Northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say Tyriq Hawkins and Dionyous Hayes are two of the suspects who committed three pedestrian robberies between June 22- and 21. In each incident, victims said several male suspects exited at Chevrolet SUV, snatched their belongings and fled the scene.
Investigators obtained a vehicle tag and on the the morning on June 21, East Point officers attempted to make a traffic stop of the alleged getaway vehicle. Instead of stopping, Hawkins and Dionyous led police on a short pursuit before finally stopping.
They are both charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They are both currently housed in Fulton County Jail.
