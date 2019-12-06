FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A total of 11 suspects Atlanta Police believe to be connected to a string of mail thefts have been arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail.
After several mail thefts were reported in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, officers were finally able to witness two suspects canvas the area and pry open mailboxes. Both were arrested while in possession of stolen mail.
Investigators were able to determine the two suspects were apart of a group of 11 suspect allegedly stealing mail in Zone 6. The two suspects also directed officers to a stash of mail at a nearby hotel; officers also located and arrested the other nine suspects.
Those arrested are:
- Jeffery Ward, 27
- Rodericus Seay, 22
- Antwan Manuel, 28
- Darius Snow, 28
- Quan Kimbrough, 34
- Decquist Dubois, 36
- Timothy Diggs, 22
- Steven Osby, 24
- Michael Williams, 36
- Deangelos Robertson, 36
- Deshon Snulligan
They are each charged with theft by taking, criminal damage to property, loitering or prowling, obstruction of officers, burglary and distribution of drug related objects.
Police are asking that victims contact the Zone 6 criminal investigation division for assistance with the return of their property.
