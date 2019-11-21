ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fugitive wanted for killing a 32-year-old man in Southwest Atlanta was arrested in Massachusetts Thursday Morning.
Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (MSP VFAS), along with Deputy United States Marshals and Springfield Police Officers, arrested a suspect wanted for a February drug-related shooting in Atlanta.
On Nov. 20th, Atlanta Police detectives notified MSP that a warrant had been obtained for a second suspect, Harrison Ogbunize,34, who had ties to Springfield area.
MSP VFAS Trooper Nelson Zayas initiated an investigation and identified an apartment at 8 Blake St. in Springfield as a possible location for Ogbunize.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Trooper Zayas and other VFAS Troopers, along with the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, members of a US Marshals Task Force, and other officers went to the Blake Street address, located and arrested Ogbunize.
The suspect is the second arrested in Springfield in connection to the Atlanta homicide; in August MSP VFAS Troopers, Deputy Marshals, and SPD Officers arrested another suspect, 35-year-old Jamel Davis in the same homicide on Aug. 6 in a Springfield neighborhood.
The warrant from Fulton County, Georgia, charges Ogbunize with the February 17 shooting homicide of 32-year-old Robert Levy Jr. at an apartment building on Crumley Street in Atlanta.
