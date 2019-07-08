GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people are in custody and a fourth is in the hospital following the fatal shooting of a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy late Sunday night.
The department told CBS46 News that shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle with four suspects inside. The vehicle had allegedly been used in several burglaries and car break-ins over the weekend.
The suspects’ car crashed near the HomeTowne Studios on Jesse Jewell Parkway and the four people inside took off running, with deputies following after them
“Deputy Dixon pursued and located one of the suspects behind a residence. After refusing to follow Deputy Dixon’s verbal commands to show his hands, the offender disappeared briefly back behind the residence and then suddenly reappeared and opened fire,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “Deputy Dixon was struck by one round below his ballistic vest as he returned fire. Other deputies also returned fire and struck the offender.”
Investigators later identified the suspect as 17 year-old Hector Garcia-Solis. He is in the hospital charged with felony murder.
Deputy Dixon was taken to the hospital by patrol car, but doctors were not able to save his life. He had been with the department for three years. He was a husband and father of nine-year-old and four-month-old sons.
“We ask that you keep Nicolas’ family and our department in your prayers, there are simply no words to express the profound grief that his loss brings each of us,” said Sheriff Courch.
“He was an outstanding deputy, he was always one to rush to the trouble and try to help people as we are in this profession and he lived up to every bit of that,” he added.
Before the four young men led deputies on a chase, deputies say Garcia-Solis shot and killed Deputy Dixon, police say the four were on a crime spree committing burglaries and car break-ins in the area, using the stolen car they were fleeing in Sunday night.
“The individuals in it [the car] we believe had been involved in a lot of thefts inside the city limits and outside in the county,” said Sheriff Couch.
One burglary happened at the Double Deuce Pawn and Gun shop in Gainesville around 5:30 Saturday morning.
The owner, Jesse Mowbray spoke exclusively to CBS46 Monday. He said he received a call from police Saturday morning informing him of the break in at his store. He told CBS46 the young came in with masks and guns and stole thousands of dollars worth of firearms.
“They took a bunch of handguns, a bunch of military style weapons,” Mowbray said.
His security system captured the armed heist.
“They just tied a tow strap to the door, hooked it up to a car and then yanked the doors open which broke the doors and messed up a whole bunch of stuff,” Mowbray said. “They took handguns, long guns, shot guns, you know. It's pretty much they took a sample of everything,” he said.
Mowbray says this has never happened to his store before. He sent his condolences to the Dixon family.
“His family will definitely be in our prayers. I hope they catch them and throw them away for a long time. That's what they deserve,” Mowbray said.
CBS46 learned Garcia-Stolis was just arrested June 27th for DUI and several other charges. He was released six days before the shooting with Hall County deputies.
Investigators have not determined if any of the guns stolen from the pawn shop were used in the shooting.
After a manhunt the three other suspects were all in custody by Monday afternoon. They’re all 17 years-old. Their names and charges are Brayan Omar Cruz: Party to a crime, felony murder, London Clements: Party to a crime, felony murder, and Eric Edgardo Velazquez: Party to a crime, felony murder.
