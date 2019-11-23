SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are searching for three suspects who were involved in an armed robbery in Spalding County on Saturday.
The three suspects were identified as Kendrick Lindsey, James Evans and Zyiese Calloway.
Officials consider the three men to be armed and dangerous.
Authorities said arrest warrants have been issued for armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and violation of the Georgia Gang act.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282, option 0 or 911.
