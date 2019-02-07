Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Four men are in custody after they tried to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana in their luggage while flying into Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
According to police, officers were tipped off to the four men who were flying into Atlanta from Las Vegas on February 1.
K9 units were able to detect the marijuana inside the suitcases and when they were searched, officers found 224 pounds of marijuana and about $8,000 in cash.
The suspects were charged with trafficking marijuana.
The suspects were identified as Chad Ellis, 23, Jemonta Kilgore, 24, Labrinsan Culpepper, 25 and Rakeem Blend, 24.
Charges could be upgraded as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
