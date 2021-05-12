BRUNSWICK, GA (CBS46)--Three men charged in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to have a court hearing on Wednesday in Brunswick, Georgia.
The hearing comes after the three defendants, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges on Tuesday in federal court.
During Tuesday’s hearing, a federal prosecutor said father and son, Travis and Gregory McMichael, “armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck and chased Ahmaud Arbery through the public streets in a neighborhood while yelling at Arbery. Bryan then cut off Arbery’s route with his truck.”
Bryan reportedly recorded video footage of the fatal encounter which showed Arbery and Travis McMichael tussling, and moments later three gunshots are heard. Arbery died at the scene.
Wednesday’s hearing is presided by a state judge, and the hearing is expected to last at least two days.
According to the Associated Press, attorneys for the father and son will ask a state judge to allow evidence of Arbery’s criminal past to be admitted on the McMichael’s behalf in their state criminal trial.
Meanwhile, state prosecutors are working to keep Arbery’s past criminal record out of the courtroom. Also, state prosecutors will ask the judge to allow reported text messages involving the father and son duo that have racial slurs.
