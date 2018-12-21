Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta police are investigating an overnight burglary at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road in Norhtwest Atlanta.
Police say at least seven men a broke into a container in back of the Walmart and loaded merchandise into a U-Haul.
The men left in a U-Haul and 2 other vehicles.
Moments later, police say the U-Haul crashed into a vehicle at 17th and Howell Mill Road. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
Police have not made any arrests.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
