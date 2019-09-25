DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Police have two suspects in custody after they crashed their vehicle while fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting in Decatur.
The shooting happened Tuesday night on Maypop Lane.
The victim was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The suspects crashed into a sign near the Friendly Hills apartments and were then taken into custody.
No word on what prompted the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.